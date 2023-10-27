Man dressed as a ‘Minion’ robbed convenience store armed with a knife, court told

The man was dressed as one of the creatures from the Despicable Me movies. Photograph: File picture from premiere of 'Minions: The Rise of Gru' Getty ImagesA man armed with a knife robbed a north Belfast convenience store while dressed as a Minion, the High Court heard on Friday.

Jonathan Carey (47) is accused of forcing a teenage member of staff at the Day Today shop on the Antrim Road to hand over cigarettes and £250 in cash. He was identified and arrested after an image of the raider dressed as one of the creatures from the Despicable Me movies was posted on social media.

Carey, of Kinnaird Close in the city, was refused bail on charges of robbery and possessing an offensive weapon in connection with the incident on October 17th. Dublin Marathon: ‘The last six miles are really hard and then it’s mind over matter’, says 83-year-old runnerA 17-year-old boy was on duty behind the till at the store at the time. headtopics.com

Staff at a neighbouring retailer viewed the footage and realised the man had been in their premises earlier that evening dressed in the same costume but without any mask.“His home was searched and a Minion onesie was located at the property,” Mr Conlon disclosed.During police interviews he initially claimed to have no memory of the incident because he had been taking Diazepam for several days.

Denying bail, Mr Justice Fowler said it must have a highly frightening experience for the 17-year-old shop assistant. The judge added: “Robbery in such circumstances by someone with a mask and knife, albeit in a Minion outfit which is easily identifiable, is highly likely to attract a custodial sentence. headtopics.com

