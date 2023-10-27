Man Dies In Hospital After Collapsing At The Finish Line Of The London Marathon

A man who collapsed at the finish line of the London Marathon has died in hospital after completing Sunday’s race. According to theA statement released by the Virgin Money London Marathon spokeswoman asked for privacy for the family at this time:

“It is with regret that we have learnt of the death of a competitor in the Virgin Money London Marathon. A 42-year-old man collapsed after the finish line and although immediate medical attention was provided to the casualty, the fatality was confirmed on his arrival at hospital.

The organisers of the Virgin Money London Marathon would like to express their sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. We will not be releasing any further details of this tragic incident and would ask for your understanding in this matter. headtopics.com

We would like to emphasise that our immediate concern is for the family of the deceased. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with them at this difficult time.” Police are also searching for a professional runner who has not been spotted since finishing the race in 20th place.

Mami Konneh Lahun from Sierra Leone was staying at an address in Greenwich but has not been seen since the end of the race of Sunday.

