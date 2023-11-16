Man Convicted of Attempted Kidnapping and Assault on Nancy Pelosi's Husband

The man who broke into former US House speaker Nancy Pelosi's home seeking to hold her hostage and attacked her husband with a hammer has been convicted of federal charges of attempted kidnapping and assault. The jury deliberated for about eight hours today before finding David DePape guilty of attempted kidnapping of a federal official and assault on the immediate family member of a federal official. He faces up to 50 years in prison.

The attack on then 82-year-old Paul Pelosi in San Francisco that was captured on police body camera video just days before last year’s midterm elections sent shockwaves through the political world. DePape, 43, admitted during trial evidence that he broke into the Pelosis’ home on 28 October 2022, intending to hold Ms Pelosi hostage and"break her kneecaps" if she lied to him. He also admitted bludgeoning Mr Pelosi with a hammer after San Francisco police arrived at the home, saying his plan to end what he viewed as government corruption was unravellin

