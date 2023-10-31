Man claims he was 'offering homeless services' while squatting in Dublin pub

Stephen Bedford, 37, with an address at a homeless hostel on Usher's Quay, Dublin 8, appeared again at Dublin District Court today having been charged earlier with public order offences. He is accused of trespassing with intent to interfere with property or commit an offence at Pimlico Tavern, Dublin 8, breach of the peace in Pimlico, and later giving a false name at Garda station from Oct 16 – 17.

He entered a not guilty plea, and the case was adjourned to a date in November to set a date for his contested hearing.

Videos and images of the arrest were posted on social media of a man on a balcony remonstrating with the crowd below as a green flag flies on the roof of the building. At an earlier stage, Court Garda Sergeant Niall Murphy told Judge Treasa Kelly that there was no objection to bail subject to a condition to stay out of Pimlico.

Counsel said his client had issues with that because Mr Bedford had been "squatting and offering services to homeless people in that property". The court heard the premises were vacant, but there were Garda fears it was likely to happen again. Following a recess, the defence said the accused would sign the bail bond with the condition imposed.Gardai had been directed to provide the defence with copies of prosecution evidence and noted that there was no CCTV from the premises. Two other defendants are also before the courts on related charges.

