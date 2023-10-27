Man charged with the murder of wife in Cork

The body of 38-year-old Deepa Dinamani was discovered in her home in the Wilton area following a serious assault on Friday.

Regin Parithapara Rajan was later brought in for the special sitting this morning and has now been charged with her murder., Detective Garda Alan Johnson said he arrested the accused earlier this morning at Togher Garda Station and he was then charged.

There has been no reply to the charge. There has also been no application for bail as it cannot be granted in the district court on a murder charge.The victim is a mum to a young child, but they were not at home at the time of the incident. The child is being cared for following the harrowing incident.

Emergency services rushed to the house shortly after 10 pm on Friday night. According to Gardaí, the woman suffered a stab wound, but paramedics were unable to save her.A Garda spokesperson issued a statement following the tragedy.

"Gardaí in Cork are investigating a fatal assault in relation to the discovery of the body of a woman at a residence in ‎Wilton, Cork on the night of Friday 14th July 2023 at approximately 10.10 p.m. "Gardaí and emergency services attended the residence where the woman, (aged in her late 30s) was pronounced dead at the scene."

The woman's body remains at the scene ahead of a technical examination, which is set to take place today, July 15th.

