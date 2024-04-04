Man charged with murder of Irish woman in New York City

A 36-year-old man arrested in connection with the violent death of an Irish woman in New York City last weekend has been arraigned on charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon and will appear in court this Friday. Marcin Pieciak is alleged to have attacked his girlfriend Sarah McNally, who is originally from Co Longford, at The Ceili House, an Irish bar where she worked, on Saturday evening.
When police arrived shortly after the alleged attack, Ms McNally (41) was found laying on the floor of the bar in Maspeth, Queens, with multiple stab wounds to her neck. Mr Pieciak was found with knife wounds to his neck police said were self-inflicted. They were taken to nearby Elmhurst Hospital, where Ms McNally was later pronounced dead. Mr Pieciak is said to be in a serious condition, having initially been listed as critically ill.
