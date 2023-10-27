Man charged after three pedestrians injured in incident

The three women, all in their 20s, have been treated in hospital for their injuries, which are not thought to be serious.

The three women, all in their 20s, have been treated in hospital for their injuries, which are not thought to be serious.

Read more:

rtenews »

Dundalk FC blast 'half truths and simple falsehoods' as speculation ragesDundalk chiefs insist that talks with potential investors are ongoing Read more ⮕

Guardiola gives Onana verdict as Man City set to face under-fire Man Utd keeperPep Guardiola and Manchester City will be eyeing a win at Old Trafford this Sunday, where they will be up against Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana, who has copped criticism this term Read more ⮕

– Frank McNally on a buried tragedy in Joyce’s UlyssesInvestigating a possible allusion to a man not yet deceased Read more ⮕

Man accused of killing Ashling Murphy told garda ‘I am the murderer’, trial hearsJozef Puska made admissions in hospital two days after teacher’s death, jury hears Read more ⮕

What time and TV channel is Young Boys v Man City on in the Champions League?The sides clash on matchday three of the UEFA Champions League. Read more ⮕

Man whose body lay undiscovered for over 20 years likely had 'peaceful death'Mr O'Sullivan's remains were identified after gardai received a positive match with records from a local dentist Read more ⮕