Man avoids jail after causing extensive damage in dispute over will

A man who went on an “unprovoked rampage” following a dispute about a will in taking possession of an excavator and causing thousands of euro in damage to fencing, a tipper truck, and the side of the family home has avoided jail. Judge James McCourt said that Declan Walsh (54) had already paid a “heavy price” in losing his business after he caused an “extraordinary amount of damage” in the incident. The criminal damage took place in October 2022 at Kilnatoora in Youghal, Co Cork.
Cork Circuit Criminal Court heard that Mr Walsh previously pleaded guilty to three counts of criminal damage arising out of the incident. READ MORE: Flight attendant's legal action over Dolores O'Riordan air rage incident is settled, court hears Mr Walsh caused over €32,000 worth of damage to a tipper truck, close to €6000 in damage to fencing and nominal damage to the family home at Kilnatoora. The court heard that the house was to be divided among siblings following the reading of a family will. The plan was that Mr Walsh would pay his siblings ou
