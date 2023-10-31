Man arrested in Cork as over €150k worth of drugs seized by gardaí

As part of ongoing operations, the Cork City Divisional Drugs Unit based at Anglesea Street Garda Station searched a premises at Griffin Street, Cork city, under warrant. In the course of the search cannabis worth €128,000 was seized along with quantities of cannabis resin, ecstasy and magic mushrooms.

A man aged in his 30s was arrested and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at a Garda Station in Cork City.

During a follow-up operation, a premises on Gould Street, Cork city was searched under warrant and a further quantity of cannabis valued at approximately €30,000 was seized.A spokesperson for gardaí said the investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow.

