Man arrested following attempted child abduction in Northern Ireland

According to the PSNI, the child was safely returned to their mother following the terrifying incident.Police investigating a report of an attempted child abduction in the Lurgan area today have arrested a 33-year-old man. Read more here:Inspector McCullough stated: “Local response officers acted swiftly when we received a report from a concerned member of the public.

Officers urged locals not to worry after the incident and stressed that they’re taking it very seriously. “I want to reassure locals that we take all reports of this nature extremely seriously. We have been liaising with community representatives to allay any concerns and will be increasing proactive patrols in the area.

"Anyone who has any concerns around suspicious behaviour in their area should report them to police on 101 immediately, or 999 in an emergency. "Our investigation into this incident has begun. The arrested man remains in police custody at this time," they added.

