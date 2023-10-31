Man arrested by Garda over threats to senior Cabinet Ministers

A man has been arrested by gardaí on suspicion of making online threats against senior Government politicians. The Irish Times understands the politicians targeted are Dáil deputies from a number of parties, including senior Cabinet Ministers from the three coalition parties.

The arrest comes amid a heightened atmosphere around the abuse of elected representatives, both online and in person. Senior Garda officers have also become increasingly concerned in recent years about politicians’ homes being targeted by protesters. While the groups involved are very small, and they protest about an eclectic range of issues, some of the people involved are regarded as very volatile.

When the Dáil resumed last month after the summer recess, politicians were met with a small but very abusive group of protesters on the streets, with a number of TDs being escorted by gardaí as they entered and exited Leinster House. However, they continued to be subjected to aggressive verbal abuse and jostling, despite being accompanied by uniform gardaí on foot.

The Secret Teacher: ‘Selling the mentally taxing option of critical thinking to modern youngsters is often met with resistance’Those scenes, videos of which went viral on social media, resulted in a major policing operation being put in place for budget day earlier in October for fear of bigger protests taking place. However, when an extensive sterile zone was created inside a security perimeter around the Houses of the Oireachtas, no protesters gathered on the day.

