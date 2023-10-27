Man arrested as Revenue use mobile x-ray scanner to seize cocaine worth €385k

Revenue has seized cocaine and cash worth almost €389,000 in two separate seizures at Rosslare Europort, Co Wexford.The cocaine was seized on Wednesday using risk profiling and Revenue's mobile x-ray scanner.

READ MORE:Investigation launched by gardaí following reports of 'false and offensive' WhatsApp messages about female officers A statement issued by Revenue on Friday evening stated: "Revenue officers seized approximately 5.5 kilos of cocaine with an estimated value of €385,000 at Rosslare Europort.

"The illicit drugs were discovered when a Polish-registered freight unit was stopped and searched, having arrived on a ferry from Dunkirk, France."Officials report that investigations into the seizure are ongoing. headtopics.com

Separately, on Wednesday, more than €3,760 in cash and a small amount of foreign currency were seized at the same port. The discovery was made when Revenue officers stopped and searched a Bulgarian-registered cab unit inside which 13 kilos of cocaine worth more than €918,000 was found.

A man in his 40s was arrested by An Garda Síochána following the cash seizure and taken to a Garda Station in County Wexford. Investigations are ongoing. Revenue urges businesses and members of the public who may have any information to contact them in confidence on 1800 295 295. headtopics.com

