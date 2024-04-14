Man Arrested After Body Found in Naas Residence

The body of a man was discovered at approximately 1.30pm on Sunday at a residence in Eustace Demesne in Naas , gardaí said. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

A man has been arrested following the discovery of a man’s body in a residence in a housing estate in Naas, Co Kildare, on Sunday afternoon. The body has been removed to Naas General Hospital and a postmortem is expected to take place on Monday afternoon, the results of which will determine the course of the Garda investigation, the Garda Press Office said in a statement. The scene is being preserved for technical examination.

“Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body in Naas, Co Kildare, on the afternoon of Sunday April 14th 2024,” the office said. “The body of a man was discovered at approximately 1.30pm at a residence in Eustace Demesne in Naas.

‘I’ve been very lucky’: Babs Keating on barefooted feats, surviving cancer and why hurling counties should quit Croke ParkBiden tells Netanyahu to treat failed Iran attack as ‘win’ as G7 leaders seek to ease tensions

Arrest Body Residence Naas Investigation

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE

Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Competition watchdog to investigate Maxol's proposal to acquire Naas FuelsThe Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) will conduct an in-depth investigation into Maxol's plan to acquire Naas Fuels in Co Kildare. The investigation will assess the impact on competition between service stations and potential consequences for consumers.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Gardaí discover four explosive devices in west DublinMan is arrested after devices are found in a van in Ronanstown on Sunday

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Man arrested after Gardaí seize explosives, drugs and scrambler in Dublin raidsA scrambler bike and suspected cannabis were discovered in subsequent raids elsewhere in the area

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Man arrested on suspicion of murder of father of two after samurai sword attackThe man, who is in his thirties, is being detained at a garda station in Cork under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Robinho arrested after ex-Man City star ordered to serve nine-year rape sentenceRobinho, formerly of Manchester City and Real Madrid, was ordered to serve a nine-year jail sentence after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a woman in Italy back in 2017

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Four arrested after car intercepted on Dublin’s M50 as man reported kidnapped is foundFour men and firearm seized after the car was stopped by armed gardaí

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »