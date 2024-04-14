Man Arrested After Body Found in Naas Residence

The body of a man was discovered at approximately 1.30pm on Sunday at a residence in Eustace Demesne in Naas , gardaí said. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
A man has been arrested following the discovery of a man’s body in a residence in a housing estate in Naas, Co Kildare, on Sunday afternoon. The body has been removed to Naas General Hospital and a postmortem is expected to take place on Monday afternoon, the results of which will determine the course of the Garda investigation, the Garda Press Office said in a statement. The scene is being preserved for technical examination.
“Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body in Naas, Co Kildare, on the afternoon of Sunday April 14th 2024,” the office said. “The body of a man was discovered at approximately 1.30pm at a residence in Eustace Demesne in Naas.
‘I’ve been very lucky’: Babs Keating on barefooted feats, surviving cancer and why hurling counties should quit Croke ParkBiden tells Netanyahu to treat failed Iran attack as ‘win’ as G7 leaders seek to ease tensions
Arrest Body Residence Naas Investigation
Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »