Man accused of performing lewd act in front of young girls to face trial

A man who allegedly exposed himself and performed a lewd act in front of a group of young girls near their homes in Dublin has been sent forward for trial.48-year-old Mark Dolan formerly of Andrew Heights, Dún Brinn in Athy, Co. Kildare is accused of exposure and masturbating in front of four girls aged seven.The incident is alleged to have happened while the girls were playing on their street in Dublin.

The charge alleges it was for the purpose of sexual gratification or 'corrupting or depraving a child'.Among the conditions of bail are surrendering his passport, signing on at a Garda Station and staying away from the neighbourhood in Dublin where the incident allegedly occurred.

Mr Dolan has been sent forward for trial at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court where his case has been listed for mention on November 24th.

