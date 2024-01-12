Man accused of attacking gunman claims self-defence

A man accused of attacking gunman Tristan Sherry in a Dublin restaurant where he suffered fatal injuries on Christmas Eve has claimed "he acted in self-defence", a court has heard. Sherry, 26, was killed following a shooting at Browne's Steakhouse in Blanchardstown in which another man, Jason Hennessy Snr, 48, was mortally wounded.

Wayne Deegan, accused of attacking Mr Sherry, violent disorder and producing a knife as a weapon, was refused bail when he appeared before Judge Alan Mitchell at Cloverhill District Court today. READ MORE - Gardai quiz teen suspected of helping to hide gun taken from hitman Tristan Sherry - and used to shoot him Father-of-one, Sherry, 26, was attacked after opening fire and was pronounced dead at the scene. Jason Hennessy Snr was shot in the neck and upper body while having a meal with family and friends. Mr Hennessy, from Corduff in west Dublin, was rushed to hospital, but his condition deteriorated, and he passed away on January 4, resulting in gardai commencing a separate murder probe. Two men have been charged with the murder of Mr Sherr





