Man, 20s, dies after Waterford road tragedy

A man aged in his 20s has passed away from injuries suffered in a road traffic collision in Waterford on Saturday night.

The man was driving the car that was involved in a single-vehicle crash on the N29 at approximately 10.30pm, and there was a male passenger also in the vehicle at the time of the accident. Both men were rushed to University Hospital Waterford, where the driver of the car was pronounced dead. The passenger is expected to make a recovery from his injuries.Gardai have now issued an appeal for witnesses, particularly those who may have dash-cam footage of the area around the time of the collision.

A spokesperson for An Garda Siochana told The Irish Mirror: "Gardaí in Waterford are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision involving a single vehicle on the N29 on Saturday, 28th October 2023. headtopics.com

"Gardaí and Emergency Services were alerted to a serious traffic collision involving a car on the N29, Port Road shortly after 10:30pm. "The two occupants of the car, both male and in their 20s, were taken by ambulance to University Hospital Waterford. The driver was later pronounced deceased. Injuries to the passenger are not described as life threatening.

"A technical examination of the scene has been arranged and local traffic diversions are in place. A report will be sent to the Coroner. "Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Additionally, they are appealing to any road users who were travelling in this area at the time who may have camera footage, including dashcam, to make this available to them. headtopics.com

Man, 20s, dies after car crash in Co WaterfordA man has died following a car crash in Co Waterford last night. Read more ⮕

Two killed in separate crashes in Cork and WaterfordWitnesses sought as man in 20s and woman in her 80s die following collisions Read more ⮕

Two women hospitalised after dog attack in Waterford CityPitbull attacked woman in her 30s and another in her late teens on Friday in St John’s Park area Read more ⮕

Two women hospitalised after serious dog attack in WaterfordThe dog, understood to be an XL Bully Pitbull, attacked one woman aged in her 30s and another who is in her late teens Read more ⮕

Two women hospitalised after Waterford dog attackTwo women were hospitalised with serious injuries after being attacked by a dog at a house in Waterford city. Read more ⮕

Man (20s) to appear in court after €30,000 drugs seizure in GalwayGardaí discover ecstasy tablets, crack cocaine and cannabis herb during search of two properties in Tuam Read more ⮕