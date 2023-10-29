Man, 20s, dies after car crash in Co Waterford

Emergency services were called to the scene of the incident on the N29, Port Road, at around 10.30pm.They were taken to University Hospital Waterford for treatment. However, the driver of the car was later pronounced dead.

A technical examination of the scene will take place later and local traffic diversions are currently in place.Anyone with information or video footage have been asked to contact Waterford garda station on 051 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

