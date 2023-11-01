Man (20) sues over alleged severe injuries sustained in fatal Co Carlow crash

Scott John Matthew Bowes, who was also 16 at the time of the February 2019 incident, says the crash left him with injuries to his neck, shoulder and leg, as well as having a lasting psychological impact.
Mr Bowes, now aged 20, from Myshall, told the High Court that he and Eamon played hurling together for many years and were close friends. He missed Eamon’s funeral as he was still in hospital, “which was hard”, he told the court.
The bureau contends it is not liable to compensate Mr Bowes considering he entered the vehicle with a driver who had no insurance policy, was underage and had no ability to exercise control over the vehicle.
Mr Bowes has acknowledged he was aware his friend had consumed two or three drinks before he got behind the wheel, said Mr Lyons. Mr Bowes was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Later, the five boys were in the car driven by Eamon, who, Mr Bowes said, had consumed about two or three ciders. The next thing he recalled was the vehicle heading towards a wall and hitting it.He dislocated his shoulder, fractured his leg and damaged his neck. He was in a wheelchair for about three months and wore a neck brace for six months. He is still hampered by the physical injuries, he said. He suffered nightly nightmares about the incident, he told the court.
Under cross-examination from Hugh Mohan SC, for the defendants, Mr Bowes said he did not know then that a 16-year-old is not old enough for a driving licence. Asked if he thought Ms Kavanagh allowed Eamon to take her car, Mr Bowes said: “Looking back at it, no. But then I did not think about it.”
Ireland Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: The42_ie | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕