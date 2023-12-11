Making Homemade Pasta: A Simple and Easy Process

I'm not sure I'll ever buy pasta again now that I know how easy it is to make at home. It only requires two ingredients (flour and eggs), both of which you probably already have too. Sunday lunch in our house never consisted of the traditional Sunday roast. My mother is from Argentina and her parents are from Italy so Sunday for them involved pasta, a tradition which was carried down to our family.

Mum recalls watching her grandmother spending hours at the kitchen table painstakingly rolling and cutting pasta before it was cooked, tossed in sauce, and served in a bowl on the table for everyone to help themselves. Sunday lunches with my mother would also consist of pasta – but shop-bought rather than homemade pasta. The pasta would be served in a simple sauce, followed by a meat dish; rarely would we have them both together. My mother’s memories of her mother’s hard work drove her to the conclusion that the process of making pasta at home was “too much work,” and took far too lon





