Majority stake in Dean Hotel Group sold

Founder Paddy McKillen Jr and the McKillen Company will retain a stake and stay involved in the business. "We are confident that The Dean Hotel Group will continue to thrive, as our partners at LHC both understand and embrace our distinctive Irish vision of hospitality that runs through The Dean Hotel Group portfolio," Paddy McKillen Jr said.

The group includes eight properties in Ireland, including The Dean, The Mayson, The Clarence, The Devlin, The Leinster and Glasson Lakehouse.Three hotels currently operate in Ireland under The Dean brand, with two hotels set to open in the UK by 2025.

LHC is a newly formed global investment management platform that specialises in lifestyle hospitality and operational real estate. "As experienced investors in this space, we were drawn to the exceptional collection of locally designed and curated hotels, bars and restaurants that Paddy and his team have developed," said Keith Evans, Founder & CEO of LHC.

"We look forward to continuing to honour The Dean Hotel Group's Irish heritage as we work together to deliver on the next phase of growth for the portfolio."

