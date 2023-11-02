Majority prefer still trust banks over apps with their money

There was also widespread satisfaction on whether Irish banks offer “adequate” digital banking services; 42% agreed they do and a further 16% strongly agreed that they do.Wise’s Roisin Levine said the research underscored how much banking is changing in Ireland.

“Ireland is an unusually ‘techy’ country, a number of major tech companies having large offices in Ireland and the population as a whole is very open to tech,” she said. “This is reflected in how Ireland banks; a staggering 72% of Irish people now use an ‘app-based provider’, such as Wise or Revolut, for banking services.

"These services, which tend to be priced keenly and provide efficient services, are breathing fresh life into the Irish banking sector and empowering people with choice." Ms Levine said the survey still suggests overall that "few things are as central to life as our bank account" in Ireland.

