Majority of working youths paid above legal entitlement

The ESRI found just a quarter of those aged 15-19 who could be legally paid a sub-minimum rate are actually paid it, equating to just one in every 140 employees, or 15,000 individuals.Just over half of those who do receive a sub-minimum youth rate are women, and more than three quarters work in either the accommodation, food or retail sectors.

"Our research shows that very few employees are on a sub-minimum youth rate. Most young people who could legally be paid a sub-minimum youth rate are actually on higher pay." Under the law apprentices, those employed by a close relatives and prisoners involved in non-commercial work are exempt from the entitlement to be paid a minimum wage.

The report says the main arguments in favour of sub-minimum wage rates for young people are that they can provide wage protection for young people who choose to enter the workforce and at the same time ensure wages are not set so high that they could discourage employers from hiring them, therefore supporting youth employment.

The study finds that when the evidence on potentially abolishing sub-minimum youth rates is weighted up, it would result in around 15,000 young employees seeing an increase in their hourly wages in the order of 11-43%.

