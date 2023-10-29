Majority of voters feel USC cuts in budget did not go far enough

The government is already facing further calls to slash income taxes ahead of its final budget next year, after its bumper €14 billion package of spending increases and tax cuts failed this month to woo swing voters back from Sinn Féin.

The latest Business Post/Red C opinion poll reveals just one in four voters feel the cuts to the universal social charge (USC) in this month’s free-spending budget went far enough.

