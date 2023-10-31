Major international award for RTÉ documentary Blackrock Boys which exposed sexual abuse in religious-run schools

Blackrock Boys, an RTÉ radio documentary which helped expose the sexual abuse of children on the Blackrock College campus in Dublin, has won Best European Audio Investigation of the Year at the world’s largest competition for public-service media.by Liam O’Brien, who produced and narrated the programme. He dedicated the award to the memory of the recently deceased Mark Ryan who, with his brother David, told of their experiences in the documentary.

David Ryan at the memorial service for his brother Mark, which was held in Dublin last Friday. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw Speaking at Mark Ryan’s memorial service in Dublin last Friday, RTÉ executive producer Seán Mac Giolla Phádraig said much had been said “about Mark’s courage since his tragic passing”.‘I had an affair and I’m tormented by the guilt — should I tell my husband?’As programme makers, he said, “we get to see up close the courage it takes.

Addressing David Ryan directly, Mr Mac Giolla Phádraig said: “Liam, the Documentary on One team and our colleagues at RTÉ will be there if you need us as you continue the experience you started with Mark.”Bridge collapses and several homes flooded as two weather warnings issued ahead of Storm Ciarán

