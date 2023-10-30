Major blunder as 9,000 people told driving test booking cancelled

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has issued an apology after a “system error” resulted in an email, that stated driving tests would be cancelled, being sent to thousands of people.

All of the impacted recipients of the mail have been contacted to confirm that their scheduled driving test is unaffected and remains booked. In a statement, the RSA apologised for the error: “The RSA have become aware of a system error that arose from a planned update, whereby an email was sent to a number of driving test customers (approximately 9000) from noreply_drivingtest@rsa.ie with the subject line Driver Testing Reminder.

“We are in the process of contacting impacted customers to confirm that their scheduled driving test is unaffected and remains booked. All customers affected will be contacted today (Saturday 28 October). headtopics.com

In September it was revealed that the number of people waiting to sit a driving test has increased by 61% in the last year as over 71,500 people wait for a test date.

