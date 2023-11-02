Majken Bech Bailey’s pork chops in tomato cream sauce

Heat a pan on high. Season the chops on both sides with salt and freshly ground pepper, put a dab of butter on the pan and brown the chops for a minute on each side, then place them in an ovenproof dish or roasting pan. For best results, use a dish that fits the chops and leaves just a small amount of space around them.

Rinse the pan and put it back on the burner. Sauté the mushrooms until golden and then fry the red onion for a minute. Add to the dish with the pork chops.Put a strip of chopped parsley in the middle of the dish and season with a little extra pepper.

‘My elderly mum is a good person, but she made my childhood and teenage years as painful as she could’Newcastle thrash dire Manchester United to turn up heat on Erik Ten Hag

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

VIP MAGAZINE: RECIPE: Pimped-out Baileys hot chocolateThe colder nights are rolling in. And we have the perfect recipe to warm yourself up - Pimped-out Baileys hot chocolate!

Source: VIP Magazine | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Ex-Ice cream van man handed five year sentence for money launderingPaul Collopy, 48, pleaded guilty 'at a very late stage' to a money laundering offence concerning €16,695 which was the proceeds of crime

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Carbonara with a twist: carrot and courgette instead of bacon and creamDinner Dash: A quick and easy recipe that’s perfect for a weekday dinner

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Carbonara with a twist: carrot and courgette instead of bacon and creamDinner Dash: A quick and easy recipe that’s perfect for a weekday dinner

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Ex-Ice cream van man handed five year sentence for money launderingPaul Collopy, 48, pleaded guilty 'at a very late stage' to a money laundering offence concerning €16,695 which was the proceeds of crime

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Spinach and mushroom stuffed bell peppers in a tomato and tarragon sauceJust 10 minutes of prep will get you a dinner for two

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕