Majken Bech Bailey’s pork chops in tomato cream sauce

IrishTimes

Majken Bech Bailey’s pork chops in tomato cream sauce recipe

Heat a pan on high. Season the chops on both sides with salt and freshly ground pepper, put a dab of butter on the pan and brown the chops for a minute on each side, then place them in an ovenproof dish or roasting pan. For best results, use a dish that fits the chops and leaves just a small amount of space around them.

Rinse the pan and put it back on the burner. Sauté the mushrooms until golden and then fry the red onion for a minute. Add to the dish with the pork chops.Put a strip of chopped parsley in the middle of the dish and season with a little extra pepper.

VIP MAGAZINE: RECIPE: Pimped-out Baileys hot chocolateThe colder nights are rolling in. And we have the perfect recipe to warm yourself up - Pimped-out Baileys hot chocolate!
IRISHMIRROR: Ex-Ice cream van man handed five year sentence for money launderingPaul Collopy, 48, pleaded guilty 'at a very late stage' to a money laundering offence concerning €16,695 which was the proceeds of crime
IRISHTIMES: Carbonara with a twist: carrot and courgette instead of bacon and creamDinner Dash: A quick and easy recipe that’s perfect for a weekday dinner
IRISHTIMES: Spinach and mushroom stuffed bell peppers in a tomato and tarragon sauceJust 10 minutes of prep will get you a dinner for two
