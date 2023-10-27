Mairead Ronan admits she had no regrets about leaving Ireland's Fittest Family

, Mairead explained how she wanted to spend more time with her three children – Dara, 16, Eliza, 6, and Bonnie, 5.

“I knew leaving it last year when the final was done, I thought, ‘I think this may be my last year’ and I had 90% made up my mind,” she told the publication.“When you’ve done something for 10 years, it feels nice leaving it, it is a nice kind of bookend, a nice round number to go, ‘Go to someone else now’,” she explained.

“And I myself have watched things on TV and gone ‘will they mix it up a bit and put in a new presenter’ so I’m sure there were people sick of watching me for ten years.” “And it does feel nice. I thought I’d have fomo watching them all on social media, but I didn’t, and I think that is because the decision was mine and wasn’t made for me.”So will she be watching this year? headtopics.com

Absolutely, with Mairead adding: “I will 100 per cent watch, I love the show, and for me this year it is the first time I will be watching not knowing what happens.”on RTÉ One on Sunday, October 29 at 6:30pm.

