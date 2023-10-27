Maine shooting: Police surround home owned by suspect’s relative

Police vehicles leaves property belonging to Robert Card's relatives in Bowdoin, 24km away from Lewiston, Maine, the day after a mass shooting. Photograph: JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty ImagesHeavily armed police surrounded a home on Thursday as they searched for a US Army reservist who authorities say killed 18 people and wounded 13 in a mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine.

Hundreds of law enforcement agents, including dozens of FBI agents, have been hunting for Card, a 40-year-old reservist with a history of mental health issues, since Wednesday night’s shootings at a bowling alley and a bar.

President Joe Biden ordered all US flags to be flown at half-staff as condolences poured in from around the nation and at home, including from author and Maine native Stephen King, who called it “madness”. headtopics.com

Card underwent a mental health evaluation in mid-July after he began acting erratically while with his reserve regiment, a US official told the Associated Press. US police are searching for Robert Card, a US army reservist who authorities say killed 18 people and wounded 13 in a mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine

Eight murder warrants were issued for Card after authorities identified eight of the victims, police said.

Read more:

IrishTimes »

Maine shooting: At least 16 people feared dead in Lewiston as police hunt for gunmanPolice say person of interest in case, a firearms instructor, attacked bar and bowling alley Read more ⮕

Inside horror at bowling alley packed with kids as gunman kills 22The gunman - suspected of being military-trained firearms instructor Robert Card - killed at least 22 people during a mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine Read more ⮕

At least 16 dead and 60 injured in mass shooting with suspect still at largeAt least 22 people are dead in multiple shootings in Lewiston, Maine, Wednesday night, with between 50 to 60 people injured in the multiple incidents. Maine resident Robert Card has been identified as a suspect Read more ⮕

At least 22 people have been killed in a shooting in Maine in the USAt least 22 people have been killed in a shooting in Maine in the US. A police hunt for a suspect is underway Ciara spoke to US based Journalist Harriet A... Read more ⮕

Maine shootings: At least 16 dead and dozens injuredInvestigators were still processing the crime scenes and working to gather evidence Read more ⮕

Maine shooting: At least 16 dead after mass shooting in two city locationsAt least 16 people have died following a mass shooting in the US city of Lewiston. The Maine shooting began on Wednesday evening at a bowling alley. Read more ⮕