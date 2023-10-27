Maine manhunt continues as divers to search river

Officials ordered tens of thousands of area residents to shelter in place for their safety and indicated that the manhunt could continue for at least several days more.

Mike Sauschuck, the Maine Department of Public Safety's commissioner, said at a press conference today hat a note was found during the search, but declined to say who wrote it or what it said. There were almost no cars on the roads, just a few people outside, and many businesses in downtown Lewiston were closed.

On the night of the shootings, Maine State Police found a white SUV they believe Mr Card used to get away parked at a boat launch on the Androscoggin River in Lisbon, about 11km to the southeast of Lewiston. headtopics.com

"It's a small town. You get to know everybody," said Ken Spalding of Lisbon."But I had told my wife a couple of years ago, 'It's not if, my dear. It's when.'" Also among the dead was Bryan MacFarlane, 40, a member of a deaf community group participating in a cornhole tournament at Schemengees Bar & Grille when he was kiled, his sister Keri Brooks told CNN.

Read more:

rtenews »

Maine shooting: At least 16 people feared dead in Lewiston as police hunt for gunmanPolice say person of interest in case, a firearms instructor, attacked bar and bowling alley Read more ⮕

Maine shooting: Police surround home owned by suspect’s relativePolice later left property as search continues for US army reservist Robert Card after 18 people were killed in mass shooting Read more ⮕

Police continue search for shooter in MainePolice are continuing to search for a shooter who killed 18 people and wounded 13 more at a bowling alley and a bar in Maine on Wednesday Night. Martin Wa... Read more ⮕

At least 22 people have been killed in a shooting in Maine in the USAt least 22 people have been killed in a shooting in Maine in the US. A police hunt for a suspect is underway Ciara spoke to US based Journalist Harriet A... Read more ⮕

Maine shootings: At least 16 dead and dozens injuredInvestigators were still processing the crime scenes and working to gather evidence Read more ⮕

Maine shooting: At least 16 dead after mass shooting in two city locationsAt least 16 people have died following a mass shooting in the US city of Lewiston. The Maine shooting began on Wednesday evening at a bowling alley. Read more ⮕