Magnificent Katie McCabe puts Albania to the sword

Comfortable, but hardly flawless, the Republic of Ireland took another stride towards winning their UEFA Nations League group with a 5-1 defeat of Albania at Tallaght stadium on Friday night.

The phenomenal Tallaght woman took this game by the scruff of the neck and sculpted it in her own image with a display of tenacity, class and power. Three goals and two assists - for in-form attacker Kyra Carusa - settled it after Albania had the audacity to nab an equaliser early on.

It took the Arsenal star a little more than three minutes to pierce the Albanian resistance. McCabe took the sting out of a low Larkin cross with her instep before prodding a neat finish past goalkeeper Viona Rexhepi. Deadlock broken. And most inside the ground expected the goals to flow. headtopics.com

Caldwell almost capped her landmark evening with a dipping 25-yarder that Rexhepi tipped onto the crossbar, with Carusa scuffing the rebound straight at the stopper from three yards out. She was, mercifully, spared by the offside flag.

— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) October 27, 2023 Frustration was just beginning to creep approaching the half-hour mark when McCabe embalmed the contest with her quality again. This time she outmuscled Doci outside the box and thumped in a 25-yarder that took a heavy deflection off Alma Hila and whizzed into the net. headtopics.com

McCabe did her best to jolt the Girls into life on the turnaround with a snappy 49th-minute effort that flew over the bar. Two minutes later the pair combined again for Ireland’s fourth. This time McCabe dug out a superb cross that the San Diego Waves attacker powerfully headed to the net.McCabe probably should have had a hat-trick when she screwed an angled effort wide from 15-yards out. Then the 28-year-old corkscrewed a dipping drive that Rexhepi gathered well.

Read more:

rtenews »

Ireland v Albania: Promise of Katie McCabe ‘bangers’ should bring the crowdsDenise O’Sullivan pays tribute to her Ballon d’Or-nominated team-mate as Ireland’s women’s team prepare for expected full house at Tallaght Stadium Read more ⮕

Katie McCabe scores hat-trick as Ireland see off Albania in Nations LeagueInterim boss Eileen Gleeson's side cruised to another Group B1 victory in the UEFA Nations League, defeating the bottom seeds 5-1 Read more ⮕

IRELAND 5-1 ALBANIA (MCCABE 81)IRELAND 5-1 ALBANIA (MCCABE 81) Read more ⮕

IRELAND 1-0 ALBANIA (MCCABE 4)IRELAND 1-0 ALBANIA (MCCABE 4) Read more ⮕

IRELAND 2-1 ALBANIA (MCCABE 26)IRELAND 2-1 ALBANIA (MCCABE 26) Read more ⮕

Katie McCabe at peak of her powers ahead of Ballon D'Or awardsIreland interim boss Eileen Gleeson wants every seat at Tallaght Stadium filled against Albania on Friday evening to show that her team deserve to play regularly at the Aviva Stadium Read more ⮕