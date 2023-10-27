Magnificent Katie McCabe puts Albania to the sword

Comfortable, but hardly flawless, the Republic of Ireland took another stride towards winning their UEFA Nations League group with a 5-1 defeat of Albania at Tallaght stadium on Friday night.
The phenomenal Tallaght woman took this game by the scruff of the neck and sculpted it in her own image with a display of tenacity, class and power. Three goals and two assists - for in-form attacker Kyra Carusa - settled it after Albania had the audacity to nab an equaliser early on.
It took the Arsenal star a little more than three minutes to pierce the Albanian resistance. McCabe took the sting out of a low Larkin cross with her instep before prodding a neat finish past goalkeeper Viona Rexhepi. Deadlock broken. And most inside the ground expected the goals to flow. headtopics.com
Caldwell almost capped her landmark evening with a dipping 25-yarder that Rexhepi tipped onto the crossbar, with Carusa scuffing the rebound straight at the stopper from three yards out. She was, mercifully, spared by the offside flag.
— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) October 27, 2023 Frustration was just beginning to creep approaching the half-hour mark when McCabe embalmed the contest with her quality again. This time she outmuscled Doci outside the box and thumped in a 25-yarder that took a heavy deflection off Alma Hila and whizzed into the net. headtopics.com
McCabe did her best to jolt the Girls into life on the turnaround with a snappy 49th-minute effort that flew over the bar. Two minutes later the pair combined again for Ireland’s fourth. This time McCabe dug out a superb cross that the San Diego Waves attacker powerfully headed to the net.McCabe probably should have had a hat-trick when she screwed an angled effort wide from 15-yards out. Then the 28-year-old corkscrewed a dipping drive that Rexhepi gathered well.