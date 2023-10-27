Magic Mushrooms Found in Buckingham Palace Gardens

According to reports, the discovery was made by Alan Titchmarsh who was in the palace grounds recording a new programme calledThe presenter came across the mushroom as he toured the area with Professor Mick Crawley, an ecology expert. When they stumbled across the mushroom, Titchmarsh asked, “Is it edible?” to which the Professor Crawley responded, “That depends what you mean. It’s eaten in some cultures for its hallucinogenic affects. But it also makes people who eat it very sick.

“The old-fashioned thing to do was to feed it to the village idiot, then drink his urine because you get all of the high without any of the sickness,” the professor continued.

