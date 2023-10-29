Maggie Wheeler pays tribute to her beloved ‘Friends’ co-star Matthew Perry

“The joy you brought to so many in your too-short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared,” she added.Brewster guest-starred as Kathy on the sitcom and praised Perry for always being so kind to her.

She wrote, "I'm so very sad to hear about Matthew Perry. He was lovely to me on Friends and every time I saw him in the decades after. "Please read his book. It was his legacy to help. He won't rest in peace though. He's already too busy making everyone laugh up there," she added.

