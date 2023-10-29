Lyon’s game at Marseille postponed after manager hurt in bus attack

MARSEILLE’S LIGUE 1 match against Lyon has been postponed after the visiting team’s bus was attacked on its way to the stadium.

Footage on social media on Sunday evening appeared to show stones being thrown at the OL bus, with head coach Fabio Grosso pictured on a stretcher and with a bloodied face. French football’s governing body, the Ligue de Football Professionnel, confirmed the match, which had been due to kick off at 7.45pm, was off after an emergency meeting.

During the crisis unit meeting following the incidents that occurred outside the Stade Velodrome on the route of its bus, Olympique Lyonnais made known its opposition to taking part in the match given the circumstances.

"In consultation with Olympique de Marseille and the public authorities, the OM-OL match will therefore not be played this evening at 8.45pm. "It will now be up to the Competitions Commission to decide on the fate of this match by application of article 544 of the competition regulations.""Olympique de Marseille deplores the unacceptable incidents which took place this evening around the Stade Velodrome, against the professional team bus as well as Olympique Lyonnais supporter buses," the OM statement read.

"The club wishes a speedy recovery to Lyon coach Fabio Grosso and strongly condemns this violent behaviour which has no place in the world of football and in society. "Due to a handful of mindless people, the game planned for this evening was spoiled and deprived 65,000 supporters of attending a football match.

“The club complies with the decision taken by the LFP and remains at its disposal so that the match which was scheduled for this Sunday, October 29, takes place as quickly as possible and under the best possible conditions at the Stade Velodrome.”

