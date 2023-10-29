– Luxury Brand Mulberry Reveal Cheaper Bag Range!

It opened a debate on whether it’s worth forking out for an expensive designer bag… and let’s just say opinions were split firmly down the middle with half the team arguing the advantages and the other half dismissing the idea as completely crazy.

This week, Mulberry released images of the new Tessie collection and while it’s not cheap, prices are noticeably lower.The satchel starts at £595 (€731) and the hobo bag is priced at £695 (€855). These aren’t cheap by any standards but they are more affordable than the company’s other bags, such as the Willow £2,500 (€2,460).The tote (pictured below) is also priced at £595 (€731) and it might be the most functional of the three arrivals.

Each style comes in four shades: black, tan, oxblood and poppy red and all of the bags feature a piece of hardware topped with the distinctive Mulberry tree logo. headtopics.com

