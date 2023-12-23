Luton Defeats Newcastle United in Premier League Match

Townsend put his side in front in the 25th minute by heading home Ross Barkley’s flick-on from a corner and Barkley almost netted a second eight minutes later, unleashing a powerful shot that hit the underside of the crossbar. Alexander Isak thought he had equalised for Newcastle in the 61st minute when he slotted home from Miguel Almiron’s pass, but he was flagged offside and a VAR review confirmed the original decision to disallow the goal.

Though they remained dangerous on the break, Luton were forced to defend for much of the rest of the game as they hung on for a win that left them in 18th spot on 12 points after 17 games, Newcastle dropped to seventh on 29 points. Liam Scales among the goals as Celtic beat Livingston to seal top spot at Christmas Burnley claimed a shock 2-0 victory away at Fulham with second half goals from Wilson Odobert and Sander Berge as Vincent Kompany’s side moved off the bottom of the tabl





IrishTimesSport » / 🏆 2. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Newcastle United secure 1-0 win against Manchester UnitedNewcastle United dominated the game against Manchester United and secured a 1-0 win with a goal from Gordon. However, their joy was tempered by a potentially-serious injury to goalkeeper Nick Pope. Manchester United's run of five wins in six league games came to an end.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Luton Captain Stable After Suffering Cardiac Arrest During Premier League MatchLuton captain Tom Lockyer is “stable” after suffering a cardiac arrest on the Vitality Stadium pitch during the Hatters’ abandoned Premier League match against Bournemouth.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Manchester United commits to Uefa competitions and Premier League after court rulingManchester United have pledged their commitment to Uefa competitions and the Premier League following a court ruling which appeared to open the door to a European Super League being revived.

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Chiedozie Ogbene interview: ‘Stephen Kenny built a strong foundation for the future of Ireland football’Ireland and Luton winger happy to acknowledge the role international football played in his top-flight breakthrough: ‘I am ready for the Premier League’

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Newcastle Survives Group of DeathNewcastle United manages to survive the group stage and secure a spot in the last-16 after a thrilling match against Paris Saint-Germain.

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Mbappe penalty earns PSG draw with NewcastleA 98TH-MINUTE Kylian Mbappe penalty earned Paris Saint-Germain a 1-1 draw with Newcastle United that keeps the French club in a position to qualify for the Champions League last 16 and leaves their opponents in serious danger of a group-stage exit.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »