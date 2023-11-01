Lung cancer survivor urges people to listen to their bodies

"As my GP described it, my body thinks I'm up in the Arctic and the blood starts to go back to your heart from your fingers," she explained. "My fingers go white; when the blood rushes back into the fingers they're actually burning and very, very warm.

"It got to the stage where getting something out of the freezer at home would start it off, putting the bin out, I was wearing five layers of clothes in work. "It was becoming unmanageable ... I felt I was so cold that I had pain in my bones from the cold, as I thought.

"That was an extreme case - my niece has Raynaud's and she was not suffering the way I was suffering"."Something abnormal was seen on the CT, which needed investigation," she said. "My GP rang me the next day once the results came out and said there was an appointment made for you in St Vincent's Hospital in the Rapid Access Lung Clinic.Ms Leatham said they performed a biopsy on the abnormality and she underwent numerous tests.

"Back to the consultant again after about eight weeks, and it was found that I had a 2.2cm tumour in my lung," she said.'I was one of the lucky ones'"I would say the chemotherapy I found quite tough on the body, compared to the lumpectomy," she said."Some people aren't suitable for surgery so I consider myself very, very lucky that I was able to go ahead and have the surgery.

"It is generally in younger people than the average lung cancer person, and it is in seldom or non-smokers.'Something else was going on'"In my mind the Raynaud's and the extent that I had it, was highlighting something else was going on in my body," she said."I didn't have the common symptoms of lung cancer which would be any respiratory problems, this is how I was affected.

