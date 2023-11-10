Lung Cancer Awareness Month: Changing Perceptions and Saving Lives

More people die from lung cancer in Ireland than any other type of cancer, it’s the biggest cancer killer causing more deaths than breast and prostate cancer put together all over the world. Every 18 seconds, someone, somewhere in the world dies of lung cancer.
However, new research released November 1st 2023 by the Marie Keating Foundation shows only 5% of Irish people are aware that lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer related deaths among women, while just 20% know that it is the cancer that claims the most lives among men. Read key stats from this researchIt doesn’t have to be this way and this year, as we kick off Lung Cancer Awareness month, we are calling on the Government, stakeholders, and the public to ‘change how we see lung cancer’.As part of this years ‘Big Check Up 2023’ campaign, we have outlined a three-point action to support our call. 1) change how we see lung cancer, countering the misbelief that there are more dangerous cancers for both men and women and highlighting the fact that lung cancer still claims more lives than any other cance
