Luke Littler's Emergence Puts Darts on Par with Premier League in TV Rankings

Eddie Hearn reckons Luke Littler's stunning emergence puts darts toe-to-toe with the Premier League in the TV figure rankings. The 17-year-old has captured the imagination of old and new fans alike over recent months. Warrington-born Littler enjoyed a dream run to the PDC World Championships final at the Alexandra Palace. Despite losing out to Luke Humphries, Littler followed that up with more success. He won on his PDC Players Championships, World Series and European tour debuts.
Littler has also enjoyed a positive first campaign in the Premier League - his first victory coming in his most recent outing in Belfast. PDC Chairman, Hearn, claims Littler’s emergence has led darts to become one of the most-viewed sports in the country. Speaking on Piers Morgan Uncensored, he said: “We’re seeing our viewing figures, you know, the one thing is darts is continuously disrespected really, as a spor
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
'Luke Littler effect' inspiring young darts playersTuesday nights have been transformed in Edenderry in Co Offaly.
Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: JOEdotie - 🏆 31. / 51 Read more »