Luke Littler's Emergence Puts Darts on Par with Premier League in TV Rankings

Eddie Hearn reckons Luke Littler's stunning emergence puts darts toe-to-toe with the Premier League in the TV figure rankings. The 17-year-old has captured the imagination of old and new fans alike over recent months. Warrington-born Littler enjoyed a dream run to the PDC World Championships final at the Alexandra Palace. Despite losing out to Luke Humphries, Littler followed that up with more success. He won on his PDC Players Championships, World Series and European tour debuts.

Littler has also enjoyed a positive first campaign in the Premier League - his first victory coming in his most recent outing in Belfast. PDC Chairman, Hearn, claims Littler’s emergence has led darts to become one of the most-viewed sports in the country. Speaking on Piers Morgan Uncensored, he said: “We’re seeing our viewing figures, you know, the one thing is darts is continuously disrespected really, as a spor

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Luke Littler injured in altercation with fan after Premier League Darts victoryDarts sensation Luke Littler continued his meteoric rise to earn his first Premier League Night win with a victory over Nathan Aspinall in Belfast after an exciting comeback

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Luke Littler mocks himself on way to first Premier League Darts successLuke Littler beat Nathan Aspinall 6-4 to win his first Premier League Darts title, but the 17-year-old was also able to poke fun at himself after he missed a treble 20

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Luke Littler overcomes Nathan Aspinall to secure first Premier League winLittler never looked back after edging out Luke Humphries in the opening quarter-final at the SSE Arena and then beating Michael Van Gerwen.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Luke Humphries victorious as Luke Littler crashes out on Dublin debutCool Hand Luke Humphries won his third consecutive weekly title.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

'Luke Littler effect' inspiring young darts playersTuesday nights have been transformed in Edenderry in Co Offaly.

Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Luke Littler hits 9-darter and wins title on European Tour debutIt's man stuff

Source: JOEdotie - 🏆 31. / 51 Read more »