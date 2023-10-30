Luis Rubiales banned from football for three years

Rubiales kissed Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the trophy presentation after Spain's victory over England in August’s World Cup final, but Hermoso said the kiss was not consensual.

While Rubiales initially attempted to carry on in his role, he subsequently resigned last month and has now been punished for a breach of article 13 of the FIFA disciplinary code. "The FIFA disciplinary committee has banned Luis Rubiales, the former president of the Spanish Football Association (RFEF), from all football-related activities at national and international levels for three years, having found that he acted in breach of article 13 of the FIFA disciplinary code," a statement read.

"This case relates to the events that occurred during the final of the FIFA Women's World Cup on 20 August 2023, for which Mr Rubiales had been provisionally suspended for an initial period of 90 days."In accordance with the relevant provisions of the FIFA disciplinary code, he has 10 days in which to request a motivated decision, which, if requested, would subsequently be published on legal.fifa.com. headtopics.com

"FIFA reiterates its absolute commitment to respecting and protecting the integrity of all people and ensuring that the basic rules of decent conduct are upheld." Watch Albania v Republic of Ireland in UEFA Nations League on Tuesday from 4.50pm on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player, follow a live blog on RTÉ.ie/Sport and the RTÉ News app and listen to live radio commentary on 2fm's Game On

