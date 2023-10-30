Luis Rubiales banned from football events for three years

FIFA has banned former Spanish Football Federation President Luis Rubiales from all football-related activities for three years.

The governing body found Mr Rubiales breached article 13 of FIFA's disciplinary code after he grabbed player Jenni Hermoso and kissed her on the lips.Mr Rubiales denies any wrongdoing and can request the verdict within 10 days and then file an appeal to FIFA.and was suspended from football on August 26Jenni Hermoso kissed by RFEF President Luis Rubiales after the FIFA Womens World Cup 2023 Final.

The former football president remains under criminal investigation in Spain as Ms Hermoso said the kiss was not consensual. “I felt vulnerable and a victim of an impulse-driven, sexist, out of place act without any consent on my part,” she said in a statement on Twitter.They alleged Mr Rubiales tried to convince Ms Hermoso and her relatives to publicly downplay the kiss. headtopics.com

Ms Hermoso made her return to international football yesterday, when she appeared as a substitute in Spain's win against Italy. The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) previously said it supported Mr Rubiales against “lies”.

“The RFEF and Mr President will demonstrate each of the lies that are spread either by someone on behalf of the player or, if applicable, by the player herself,” it said in a statement.

