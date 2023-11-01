Luis Diaz's mum seen for first time since kidnap to lead march for his dad

His father remains a hostage however as Colombia's police and military forces work together as they endeavour to bring him home safely. Diaz spoke on social media to share details of the march, which his mother was an integral figure in. He also those involved to "bring candles to light the light of hope" whilst urging Diaz Snr's captors to "free him now".

Among the hundreds of people in the crowd were Alfonso Diaz, the Liverpool star's paternal grandfather, and his uncle, Gabriel. A reward of 200 million Colombian pesos - around £40,000 - is being offered for information on the potential whereabouts of Diaz Snr.

Separate posters were also held up during the march reading 'No kidnappings, freedom to Manuel' as hundreds demanded for his safe release. Police director General William Salamanca said: "About that , I cannot give any information, I want to be very cautious. I flew over the area and they would have to cross the Perija mountain range, but I think that a human being cannot do it in that area.

