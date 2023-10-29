Luis Diaz's dad rescued from kidnapping after shootout leaves two dead

Luis Diaz's dad has reportedly been rescued from a kidnapping during a shootout that left two of his captors dead hours after the footballer's mum was freed from her ordeal.

Local media from the La Guajira region claim that the Reds' forward's dad has now been freed following a police rescue mission, which resulted in the deaths of two of the four kidnappers. The incident is said to have happened near an area called Los Barrancones as the captors aimed to head towards Colombia's border with Venezuela with the intention of smuggling him into the neighbouring country.

A man described as the best friend of Luis Manuel Diaz has told a Colombian radio station the footballer's parents had been heading to the home of a relative of Cilenis near a petrol station where they had just filled up their car with fuel when they were taken hostage. headtopics.com

“They threatened them with weapons, made them get into the same vehicle and sped off with the other two on a motorbike tailing them. They headed for a rural area. The authorities were informed and there was a chase.”

“It’s a difficult situation. She’s back at home with doctors because we know she arrived quite distressed after what has been a trauma for her. We’re just waiting for everything to calm down a bit before we speak with her.” headtopics.com

“But there is always going to be someone who wants to harm a family, a family which is bringing a lot of glory and a lot of recognition to Barrancas. The general public rejects acts like this targeting a much-loved and respected family in our municipality."

