Luis Diaz father 'could be in Venezuela' after Liverpool ace's parents kidnapped

Luis Diaz's father may have been taken to Venezuela as part of the extraordinary kidnapping of the Liverpool star's parents, Colombia's attorney general has revealed.
Diaz's mother, Cilenis Marulanda, was rescued shortly after the incident but his father, Luis Manuel Diaz, remains missing. Now, Colombia's attorney general, Francisco Barbosa, confirmed it was possible Diaz's father was being taken to Venezuela.
Colombia football federation also issued a statement to the captors, urging the release of Diaz's father. It read: “We ask the captors of Luis Manuel Diaz, father of Luis F. Diaz, to release him immediately, without conditions. Football is peace. Luis, we are with you. Colombia is with you." headtopics.com
General William Salamanca, in charge of the operation, told Diaz the Colombian president ordered him to lead the rescue mission and assured the footballer his mother is "safe and sound." He added: "We are here using all the air and land capabilities of the police with the support of the Colombian Army."
The German added: “We heard late last night about it. We spoke to Luis, he wanted to go home...Then we got the news with his mum, which is fantastic, and since then nothing really. We are obviously the first people to get involved and we try to have knowledge of everything as much as we can, but we don’t want to disturb in any way the important people there, we just want to support, that’s it. headtopics.com