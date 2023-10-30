Luis Diaz father 'could be in Venezuela' after Liverpool ace's parents kidnapped

Luis Diaz's father may have been taken to Venezuela as part of the extraordinary kidnapping of the Liverpool star's parents, Colombia's attorney general has revealed.

Diaz's mother, Cilenis Marulanda, was rescued shortly after the incident but his father, Luis Manuel Diaz, remains missing. Now, Colombia's attorney general, Francisco Barbosa, confirmed it was possible Diaz's father was being taken to Venezuela.

Colombia football federation also issued a statement to the captors, urging the release of Diaz's father. It read: “We ask the captors of Luis Manuel Diaz, father of Luis F. Diaz, to release him immediately, without conditions. Football is peace. Luis, we are with you. Colombia is with you." headtopics.com

General William Salamanca, in charge of the operation, told Diaz the Colombian president ordered him to lead the rescue mission and assured the footballer his mother is "safe and sound." He added: "We are here using all the air and land capabilities of the police with the support of the Colombian Army."

The German added: “We heard late last night about it. We spoke to Luis, he wanted to go home...Then we got the news with his mum, which is fantastic, and since then nothing really. We are obviously the first people to get involved and we try to have knowledge of everything as much as we can, but we don’t want to disturb in any way the important people there, we just want to support, that’s it. headtopics.com

Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool stars caught him off-guard with Luis Diaz gestureJurgen Klopp has revealed he was 'not 100 per cent prepared' for Diogo Jota to hold up Luis Diaz's shirt after Liverpool opened the scoring against Nottingham Forest Read more ⮕

Liverpool shrug off Luis Díaz’s absence to sweep aside Nottingham ForestJurgen Klopp’s team maintained their 100% home record this season with a commanding display at Anfield Read more ⮕

Liverpool show support for Luis Diaz in 3-0 victory over Nottingham ForestDiogo Jota held aloft the number seven shirt after scoring, with the Colombian not featuring following reports his parents had been kidnapped. Read more ⮕

Father of Liverpool’s Luis Díaz missing in Colombia amid kidnapping reportsMother rescued but father still missing says Colombia’s president Read more ⮕

Liverpool support Luis Diaz after his parents were kidnapped in ColombiaThe country’s president said the player’s mother “has been rescued” but his father remains missing. Read more ⮕

Luis Diaz's dad rescued from kidnapping after shootout leaves two deadThe parents of Liverpool star Luis Diaz were kidnapped in Colombia on Saturday evening, his mother's safe return has been confirmed and his father has reportedly also been rescued Read more ⮕