Luis Diaz breaks social media silence as search for kidnapped father continues

The latest reports from the Reds star's home country claim that Colombian authorities have been searching a cloud forest in a bid to track down Luis Manuel Diaz. Both of Diaz's parents were taken near their home in Barrancas as they stopped to fill their car with petrol on Saturday night en route to a friend's house.

Liverpool ace Diaz has been in Merseyside for the majority of this scary saga and has been backed with public support from a number of key figures from within the club. On Tuesday afternoon, Reds assistant coach Pep Lijnders told the media: "We try to support him now as much as we can – lot of things out of our hands.

"As long as he knows that we’re doing all the right things and we pray. The whole club is behind him. He has that feeling then, for me, it’s right. Reds boss Jurgen Klopp echoed a similar sentiment before Saturday's 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest as he discussed how much the situation has shook the entire squad.

"The best thing we could do for our brother was that we win the game and distract him a little bit maybe, all the rest was super special in the most negative understanding. After more than 1,000 games you would think you have experienced everything, but no.

