Lufthansa upbeat on travel demand as Q3 beats estimates

Lufthansa reported third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of €1.47 billion, up 31% year-on-year and slightly above average expectations for €1.43 billion in an analyst consensus published on the company's website.
"Even though the geopolitical situation remains challenging, our booking outlook gives us reason to be positive - not only for a very good group result this year, but also beyond," chief executive Carsten Spohr said.Demand for both short-haul and long-haul flights remained high, especially among leisure travellers, it said, and the trend towards more bookings in pricey premium classes continued.
Costs were 0.9% lower than the same quarter last year despite rising inflation, while net profits were at €1.2 billion. Because of the falling costs and higher flight demand, the group expects to post a positive operating result for the fourth quarter, helping it achieve its aim of an adjusted group EBIT of more than €2.6 billion for the full year 2023.
Next year, Lufthansa expects the amount of seating capacity available to fliers to increase further to around 95% of pre-pandemic levels."We continue to see a more cautious pace of capacity restoration at Lufthansa vs other European peers - likely a sensible move given the increasingly permanent-looking impairment in the key corporate segment," said Bernstein analyst Alex Irving in a note.
