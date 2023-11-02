HEAD TOPICS

Lufthansa upbeat on travel demand as Q3 beats estimates

RTEbusiness2 min.

Lufthansa has today reported quarterly profits slightly above analysts' consensus on the back of robust travel demand this summer and said bookings remained strong ahead of the busy Christmas season.

News Source

RTEBUSINESS

Lufthansa reported third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of €1.47 billion, up 31% year-on-year and slightly above average expectations for €1.43 billion in an analyst consensus published on the company's website.

"Even though the geopolitical situation remains challenging, our booking outlook gives us reason to be positive - not only for a very good group result this year, but also beyond," chief executive Carsten Spohr said.Demand for both short-haul and long-haul flights remained high, especially among leisure travellers, it said, and the trend towards more bookings in pricey premium classes continued.

Costs were 0.9% lower than the same quarter last year despite rising inflation, while net profits were at €1.2 billion. Because of the falling costs and higher flight demand, the group expects to post a positive operating result for the fourth quarter, helping it achieve its aim of an adjusted group EBIT of more than €2.6 billion for the full year 2023.

Next year, Lufthansa expects the amount of seating capacity available to fliers to increase further to around 95% of pre-pandemic levels."We continue to see a more cautious pace of capacity restoration at Lufthansa vs other European peers - likely a sensible move given the increasingly permanent-looking impairment in the key corporate segment," said Bernstein analyst Alex Irving in a note.

Ireland Headlines

Write Comment

Thank you for your comment.
Please try again later.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THEGLOSSMAG: 5 Of The Best Kitchen Gadgets To Gift This ChristmasOnline
Source: TheGlossMag | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Tesco's key dates for customers to start booking Christmas shoppingTesco has released some important dates for your diary so you can book in your Christmas shop in advance
Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

RSVPMAGAZINE: Tesco announces dates for Christmas home delivery and click and collect serviceMake the Christmas food shop a stress-free and seamless experience this year and get ahead of the game with Tesco's Christmas Home Delivery and Click+Collect slots
Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more ⮕

NEWSTALKFM: Is November 1st too early for Christmas decorations?Most people have barely had time to take down their spooky Halloween decorations but others are already starting to feel festive.
Source: NewstalkFM | Read more ⮕

RSVPMAGAZINE: Win a festive afternoon tea overnight break for 2 at the Four Seasons Hotel CarlingfordEnjoy a pre-Christmas treat or simply get in the mood for the holidays.
Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more ⮕

RTENEWS: Rise in theft of Lego in run-up to ChristmasA rise in the theft of Lego from shops across Northern Ireland in the run-up to Christmas has been reported.
Source: rtenews | Read more ⮕