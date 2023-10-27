Lucy Mecklenburgh Launches Fashion Collection Ahead Of Mount Kilimanjaro Climb

The former reality star turned fitness fanatic is also a fashion fan and this collection includes stylish jumpsuits, chic co-ords and pretty lace pieces.

Speaking about the Pretty Little Thing collection, which is priced between €20 and €50, Lucy said: “I want girls to be able to enjoy fashion and feel confident in themselves and how they dress. “I’ve made sure there’s something for all girls to wear so that everyone can buy something new for the weekend and head out with their friends feeling great and looking amazing”.

Lucy is a busy lady as yesterday she travelled to Africa to climb Mount Kilimanjaro and raise awareness for cystic fibrosis. Sophie, a trainer who works alongside Lucy on her Results With Lucy programme has cystic fibrosis and always wanted to take on the challenge. headtopics.com

Lucy and her personal trainer Cecilia decided to get involved so that they could triple the money raised for the Cystic Fibrosis. “Sophie signed up and then me and Cecilia were like, ‘You know what, let’s do it as well, we’ll be able to raise more money, more awareness and we’ll be able to support her all the way'” said the 24-year-old.

