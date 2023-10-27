‘Lucky to be alive’ Paul Nicholls stays in Thailand after dropping off a waterfall

He broke his leg in the fall and spent an agonising 72 hours trapped in a rock pool with serious injuries and no food or water before being rescued.

Medics have said that the 38-year-old Bolton-native would not have survived for much longer in the wilderness. “It is not known if the actor has travel insurance for his trip to Thailand as his agent today refused to comment,” reports

Paul is currently not well enough to fly home to the UK, but this his condition is currently being accessed by his doctors. He had been travelling alone – visiting a remote jungle waterfall on the island of Koh Samui – when he fell.“When he was found, the star was semi-conscious and suffering from hypothermia as well as a tropical infection picked up from his untreated wounds and a broken leg,” adds: “I am lucky to be alive. It took such a long time to find me. It’s an understatement to say it wasn’t a great situation. headtopics.com

Describing his painful injuries, he explained: “I’ve got a broken leg and I’m missing a kneecap. It needs complete reconstruction.”News & GossipBeauty TrendVogue Williams opens up about near-drowning incident

Read more:

Herdotie »

We’re giving away the ultimate date night to one lucky coupleThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

What will €175,000 buy in Sweden, Thailand, Spain, Argentina and Offaly?One price, home and away: Apartments in Jomtein and Buenos Aires, a log cabin in Värmland, a mountain hideaway on Gran Canaria or a former chapel in Birr Read more ⮕

Paul McCartney criticised for 'playing stuff no one’s ever heard' at concertA woman has caused debate after complaining, on TikTok, that Paul McCartney played too much of his own music at his recent gig. Read more ⮕

Tyson Fury 'lost a lot of money' on Tommy Fury's fight with Jake PaulHeavyweight champion Tyson bet on his brother Tommy to knock out Paul in their fight at the start of the year, but he failed to do so by winning a split decision Read more ⮕

Paul McGinley backing Dublin to host The Open Championship in next decadeMcGinley believes The Open will be held outside the UK in the next few years. Read more ⮕

Logan Paul 'confesses' as drug test results released for Dillon Danis fightLogan Paul was accused of taking performance-enhancing drugs by Dillon Danis before their boxing fight and results have now proved the YouTube boxer innocent of doing so Read more ⮕