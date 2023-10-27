Love Island stars seen leaving London nightclub minutes before triple stabbing

Among the stars in attendance were Megan Barton Hanson, Laura Anderson, Kendall Rae, Ellie’s Love Island ex, Charlie Brake and Zara McDermott.

Partying into the early hours, the guests in attendance narrowly missed a vicious triple stabbing outside the nightclub they were in, 10 minutes after they departed.According to reports, three men were stabbed outside the venue on Oxford Street at 3:40am. The three men who are all aged 24 suffered stab wounds and are recovering in hospital while “two others have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.”“Their night could have ended very differently if they had stayed at the nightclub.

Read more:

Herdotie »

#LoveIsland: Megan told Wes she LOVED him, and it got weirdLove Island, we love you! Read more ⮕

Love Island fans are calling the show a ‘fix’ after last night’s episodeIn Friday night's Love Island episode, the Islanders were told they had to secretly select the least compatible couple. Read more ⮕

Love Island fans believe Curtis isn’t into Maura after his interesting comment last nightThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Love Island fans are calling Kaz ‘sly’ for what she said to Josh last nightThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Six essential moments you might’ve missed on last night’s Love IslandThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Love Island’s Alex Miller reveals he’s dating four women and erm, OKThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕