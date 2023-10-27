Love Island star says some fights were cut from the show to protect certain couples

The anonymous Islander said that arguments including popular contestants did happen but weren’t shown to protect more popular pairings.The disgruntled ex-contestant is determined to come forward with details of how the drama is manipulated, a source has said.

“One of the stars of this series feels angry towards some of the other Islanders and they’re threatening to expose the truth when their contract with ITV finishes,” the insider told “They say that arguments involving certain popular stars were not aired to keep them on the show while the cast of Casa Amor were forgotten about.

“This person says there are some fake couples and thinks it’s time for the fame-hungry and fake stars to be outed.This comes days after former Islander Anna Vakili hinted at unseen feuds between people during this year’s series.“Friends are meant to uplift you and be there for you…,” she said. headtopics.com

“So, I’m going to be friends with almost everybody from the villa. But I’m closer to some people than others.

