Love Island Star Dr Alex George Rushed to Hospital Over Unbearable Pain

Love Island star Dr Alex George has revealed he suffered a nightmarish Easter weekend after being rushed to hospital over unbearable pain. The 33-year-old also revealed that he had 'nearly died' just a few years earlier and that he had hoped not to return so soon to the A&E department. Alex went on to explain that he had been suffering from a fever and swelling due to tonsilitis, forcing him to make his way to A&E.

Praising the staff at St Thomas' Hospital for looking after him so well, Alex revealed that he was now feeling better lying in a hospital bed and on steroids. He then thanked friends and fans for all their kind messages

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Love Island's Davide hints he's 'moving on' amid Ekin-Su's Big Brother chaosDavide Sanclimenti has posted a cryptic message on Instagram after his ex-girlfriend Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu's car-crash appearance on Celebrity Big Brother's Late & Live

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Love Island outfits, Peaky Blinders extras and big shouts for Leo on last day of FairyhouseRacing fans turn out in damp and drizzly weather, with taoiseach-designate Simon Harris and European Parliament hopeful Nina Carberry among VIPs

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Maura Higgins goes braless as she stuns in dress after split from boyfriendThe former Love Island star is currently on holiday in Dubai

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Corrie's Alex Bain 'confirms' exit after 16 years and says he'll miss the showIt was recently revealed that the actor, who has played the character of Simon Barlow for 16 years, was leaving the ITV soap opera - and he has broken his silence for the first time

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »

Alex Ferguson enjoys double Cheltenham success with Monmiral and ProtektoratFormer Manchester United manager, Alex Ferguson, tasted double success at the Cheltenham Festival as Monmiral and Protektorat won races. Monmiral won the Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle, while Protektorat claimed the Ryanair Chase. Ferguson celebrated his first win as Paul Nicholls got off the mark for the week, and then celebrated again with Protektorat for the Dan Skelton team.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Auguste Rodin set to clash with Japanese star Liberty Island at MeydanAidan O’Brien to split seven runners between four races on Saturday’s $30.5 million Dubai World Cup programme

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »